VINE Faith in Action offers fall prevention program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action has partnered with Mayo Clinic Health System to offer a fall prevention program.
Stepping On, the program being offered, is described as an evidence-based fall prevention program aimed at reducing falls and building confidence.
Participants will learn how to identify and remove or avoid fall hazards in the home and outside and how vision, hearing, medication and footwear affect the risk of falling. Additionally, participants will learn simple strength and balance exercises and how to properly stand back up if a fall does occur.
Stepping On will be hosted by trained facilitators from VINE and feature guest experts from Mayo Clinic Health System.
This program will be hosted every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center. The program will begin Oct. 2 and conclude on Nov. 13.
The cost to join the program is $20 per participant.
For more information or to register, call VINE’s Health and Wellness Program Manager Karen Christy at (507) 386-5586.
The deadline to register for this program is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.