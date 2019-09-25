Around 400 United South Central students participate in farm, general safety day

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Around 400 United South Central students in kindergarten to tenth grade took part in a farm and general safety day in Wells, just in time for harvest.
United South Central’s FFA advisor and agricultural instructor partners with multiple groups, including the Wells Fire Department and ambulance and the Safety and Security Consultation Specialists to teach students about everything from lawnmower safety to grain bin safety.
“Even these kids that don’t live on farms may be going out to see a friend that lives on a farm and everything looks like a toy, you can climb on it, you can play on it, it looks like a lot of fun, but we want to make sure they understand it’s a tremendous amount of danger, and so we are trying to bring that awareness,” said Dan Dylla, a USC FFA advisor and agricultural instructor.
The day’s instructors are a part of Dylla’s horticulture class made up of upperclassmen that have been preparing since the first week of school.
“Kind of a funny story, we were just joking around that it’d be fun and somehow we ended up doing combine safety the biggest piece of equipment out here,” USC senior Daylyn Huper said.
“Yeah I feel like, most people would think why don’t they just have the farm kids do it, but like living in an agricultural area there’s exposure to farms all over,” said USC senior Emma Beyer.
One student who lives on a farm herself was surprised by the demonstration of grain bin safety, where a horticulture student pretended to be stuck within a bin.
“It’s definitely alarming how fast it happens, how you can’t get out, and just how scary it would be, now you know not to do it, just be more safe, take the safety precautions because it’s not worth it,” said USC sophomore Hannah Meyer.
With four grain bin deaths in Minnesota within a month’s time this year, instructors stress that all equipment should be shut off before entering a bin and that no one should be left alone working in or around a grain bin.
