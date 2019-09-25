Car Roll-in raises $24,000 in honor of Landon Gran

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A roll in car show held in St. Peter in memory of an 18-year-old killed in a grain bin accident raises thousands of dollars in his honor.
Last weekend's event was organized by the St. Peter Future Farmers of America in honor of 18-year-old Landon Gran.
The group hoped to raise around $5,000. They ended up raising more than $24,600, which included a $5,000 match from a local business .
The money will go toward a memorial scholarship fund in Gran's honor.
The scholarship funds will be given out to those who are going into agricultural careers.
