Funds will go towards scholarships which will be given out to students pursuing agricultural careers.

Car Roll-in raises $24,000 in honor of Landon Gran (Source: Mary Rominger)
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 12:34 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A roll in car show held in St. Peter in memory of an 18-year-old killed in a grain bin accident raises thousands of dollars in his honor.

Last weekend's event was organized by the St. Peter Future Farmers of America in honor of 18-year-old Landon Gran.

The group hoped to raise around $5,000. They ended up raising more than $24,600, which included a $5,000 match from a local business .

The money will go toward a memorial scholarship fund in Gran's honor.

The scholarship funds will be given out to those who are going into agricultural careers.

