City of Waseca working with MnDOT on pedestrian safety for Highway 13 corridor

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca School District brainstorms with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety on the Highway 13 corridor.
A big concern is the safety of High School and Intermediate students crossing the highway.
MnDOT and the school district are looking into a proposal that would involve installing a crosswalk with flashing signs next to and hanging over the highway.
The signs would be activated by pedestrians. Sidewalks and trails would also need to be constructed leading to the high school.
If approved by MnDOT, construction on the project could start in the Summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.