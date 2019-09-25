Eide Bailey Tower is changing the Skyline in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The brand new Eide Bailly Tower going up in Mankato is just the beginning of the changing skyline in the city's downtown.
Providing accounting to the Mankato area for the last 15 years on the Hilltop. The company was looking to be closer to other professional service firms, right in the mix of downtown activity.
“Exciting be a part of a project like this, we’ve got great partners in the project with Knutson and R.W. Carlstrom and all of the people that have come together along with ISG. It’s exciting to be down here with all of the other businesses and just take part in the restaurants and all the activities that happen downtown, helping to create a more vibrant city center," says Eide Bailly partner-in-charge Ben Ellingson.
Once a week check-ins of the project will continue with a move-in planned for early December.
