FAA awards $26.3 million in infrastructure grants to 14 airports in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $26.3 million in airport infrastructure grants to 14 airports in Minnesota as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in Minnesota will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.
The grants to airports in Minnesota include the following awards:
- $65,648 to Baudette International Airport for apron rehabilitation.
- $521,975 to Buffalo Municipal Airport to extend a taxiway and for apron reconstruction.
- $971,946 to Sky Harbor Airport in Duluth for runway construction.
- $517,826 to Fergus Falls Municipal Field for taxiway reconstruction.
- $15.87 million to Falls International Airport in International Falls for a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program.
- $1.21 million to Lake Elmo Airport for various development projects.
- $468,822 to Airlake Airport in Lakeville to construct a taxiway and an access road.
- $337,770 to Mankato Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation and taxiway construction.
- $1.66 million to Moorhead Municipal Airport to widen a runway.
- $38,817 to Ortonville Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.
- $1.67 million to Princeton Municipal Airport to reconstruct a runway and taxiway and for runway and taxiway lighting.
- $150,000 to Springfield Municipal Airport to install airport beacons and NAVAIDS and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.
- $840,475 to Wilmar Municipal Airport for runway and taxiway rehabilitation.
- $1.99 million to Winsted Municipal Airport for runway reconstruction.
