Gustavus student missing since Sept. 13 found dead in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Minn. (KEYC) — A man missing from St. Peter since Sept. 13 was located in Hamburg, Minnesota, Monday, Sept. 23.
Alexander John-Louis Sarlis, 20, was reported missing by family members to the St. Peter Police Department on Sept. 17.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that sheriff’s deputies located evidence indicating that Sarlis was in Hamburg, leading deputies to obtain a search warrant to search an apartment on Brad Street in Hamburg.
Sarlis’ body was found in the apartment, concealed in a sleeping bag, leading the deputies to believe that Sarlis’ had been dead for several days.
Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect that Sarlis’ death was a homicide at this time but believe the cause of death likely occurred by a drug overdose.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing inquiring into the circumstances and specific cause and manner of Sarlis’ death.
During the preliminary investigation, sheriff’s deputies spoke with people associated with the apartment, learning that at least two people tried to conceal Sarlis’ body and one person stole property from Sarlis after his death.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two adult males for interference with a dead body and an adult female for theft, all of which are felonies.
All three people remain in the Carver County Jail pending formal charges.
Alexander John-Louis Sarlis was a native of Delaware and was a student at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Peter Police Department and Southwest Metro Drug Task Force.
