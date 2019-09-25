Kahler Automation to be featured in the Tour of Manufacturing in South Central MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wayne Kahler from Kahler Automation Corp. joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about the upcoming Tour of Manufactoring. The event is a great learning opportunity people in South Central MN that are interested in engineering and manufacturing jobs.
Each year the South Central Tour of Manufacturing Partnership invites all manufacturing businesses from across South Central Minnesota to participate in the Tour of Manufacturing. The event is similar to a “Parade of Homes” that is FREE to students, job seekers and the general public. Community members will be able to stop by throughout the day for a self-guided tour or a guided tour of any of the participating manufacturers. The event is open to everyone.
