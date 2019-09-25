Le Sueur Police Department: Graffiti causing significant damage throughout city

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) -The Le Sueur Police Department is asking for the public’s help after taking numerous reports of graffiti throughout town.
City officials say graffiti has caused significant damage to city property and city staff is working to remove it.
The department is asking residents to report graffiti through the city’s ‘Report A Concern’ module on the city’s website. Anyone that sees any suspicious behavior is also asked to contact the Le Sueur Police Department at 507-665-2041.
