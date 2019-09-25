LocAle Brewing Company celebrating one-year anniversary this October

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jim Parejko from LocAle Brewing Company in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the events they have planned this October, including their one-year anniversary.
They are also introducing their new an lager at Octoberfest this weekend, and the River Ramble Beer the following weekend. They’ll have food trucks at the Mankato Marathon, and on the final weekend of October they will be celebrating their one-year anniversary.
