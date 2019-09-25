Man charged in 2018 burglary, theft incidents in Le Center

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — A man has been charged in connection with a December 2018 burglary and theft incident that occurred at O’Keefe Meat Market and Roadrunner Repair in Le Center.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that 43-year-old Eric Todd Hall has been charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree and two counts of theft, all of which are felony-level offenses.
Sheriff Mason reports that Hall is also suspected of being involved in other burglary and theft incidents in Sibley, Brown and Yellow Medicine Counties, as well as an estimated 80 burglary and theft incidents in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Eric Todd Hall was arrested on or about January 16, 2019, at a casino in central Iowa, with Hall remaining in custody since this initial arrest.
Hall is appearing in court in various Iowa counties on respective charges and is currently unable to be extradited to Le Sueur County.
However, Sheriff Mason notes that once authorities in Iowa contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and advise them that Hall is available, Hall will then be extradited back to Le Sueur County to face the respective charges for burglaries and theft.
