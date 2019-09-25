Mapleton man arrested for assault with knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kidnapping and assault charges are filed against a 41-year-old man after a reported assault in Mapleton involving a knife.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Silver Street West Sunday morning where Troy Almjeld had allegedly cut a family member with a knife during an argument and was refusing to let his girlfriend leave the apartment.
Authorities say Almjeld confronted law enforcement when they arrived, but officers were able to deescalate the situation.
Police say he, along with his girlfriend, a family member and a deputy were all treated for injuries.
He now faces two felony counts of kidnapping as well as three felony charges for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Almjeld is due in court October 3rd.
