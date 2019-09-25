Minnesota DHS to issue $1.8 million in refunds to some former MinnesotaCare members

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services will begin sending letters and making calls to former MinnesotaCare members who are eligible for a possible refund.
DHS discovered that some former MinnesotaCare members continued to automatically pay their premiums online after their cases had been closed and that refunds were not issued.
A workaround has been put into effect to catch new cases impacted and immediately fix errors.
DHS will issue $1.8 million in refunds to approximately 24,800 individuals. The majority of refunds total $250 or less.
These refunds never involved state budget numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“People who receive insurance through the state expect to trust the system and I know a small unexpected expense can have a big impact on Minnesota families,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “As commissioner, I am committed to being transparent and making things right when we fall short of these expectations.”
DHS advises those who paid their premiums online to review their online payment set-up and make adjustments as needed, which may include stopping the automatic payment feature if they no longer receive MinnesotaCare.
