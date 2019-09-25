New event in Mankato in January 2020, ten days of fun in winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new 10-day winter festival in Mankato features hockey, snow sculptures, prizes and more.
SnowKato is set to run from January 17 to January 26 of next year.
It will include the Jack Frost Frolic, a new team challenge event hosted by the Mankato Sports Commission and will include biking and snowshoeing.
Other planned activities include a medallion hunt, button promotion and MountKato is getting involved with their learn-to-ski month in January.
“There are a couple of things already planned, the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament is already at Spring Lake Park, we are going to add the snow sculpture contest there and as well some other fun,” said president of Visit Mankato, Anna Thill, “and in the Intergovernmental Plaza, MSU is putting on ‘Mav Night’ in the winter before their game against Bemidji.”
If you’d like to get involved, you can find the event website attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.