New lively downtown mural in Sherburn

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — A building along the main street in Sherburn has a new lively mural.
The 45×12 ft mural with blue and green tones spells out the town’s name.
“These distressed buildings don’t have to look so distressed, they can be a canvas that brings some color and interest to a small rural community,” outdoor urban muralist Greg King said.
King used about 80 cans and 300 of his own dollars to make his vision come to life.
King is friend’s with the building owner who offered him the space to create.
But why would he want to spend weeks of his own time and money to create this for his neighboring town?
“It’s sort of like college tuition is how I look at it. I take a course on graffiti painting and I’m paying for the materials, but I got this wall for free,” King said.
The art, which finished up last week, raised some concern as to whether or not King had the proper permit to do such a thing.
The city council had to decide whether or not the writing of Sherburn on the side of a main street wall, constituted a sign or mural.
Had it been a sign, it would have been a violation of the ordinance of not more than 30–square feet.
“What we basically determined, it’s a painting. And, we figured it was similar to if you wanted to paint your house fluorescent green – that’s your decision,” Sherburn Mayor Jeff Ross said.
Soon after the main mural was painted, King added another piece to the central garden area.
More opportunities to attract the surrounding area to the heart of the town.
