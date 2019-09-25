New Mountain Lake bicycle sharing system in place

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Mountain Lake Active Living Committee recently introduced bike-sharing system.
Four 7–speed bikes on their dock racks are located next to the town's 5–mile lake trail.
Locals can rent the bikes $2, then 50-cents for every additional half hour.
The committee received five grants for the project, therefore no funding from the city or taxes was used.
In addition the committee partnered with the town of Jackson to complete the project.
In the month that the bikes have available to the public, about 25 rentals have been made.
“People are excited about it, I hope for visitors and campers that they will see the system and want to be able to go out and see our trail and our lake and give those the opportunity that don’t have a bike or they maybe just want to ride once or twice throughout the year and not own a bike gives them the opportunity to ride a bike at an affordable cost,” Mountain Lake City Administrator Michael Schulte said.
A local business is looking to see how this works out and are planning to purchase additional bikes to expand the system.
