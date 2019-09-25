Rep. Jeremy Munson responds to criticism over video posted about a cheaper source for insulin

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Republican lawmaker from Lake Crystal faces criticism for promoting a cheaper form of insulin.
This comes as legislators debate whether and how Minnesota should help diabetics with the high cost of newer insulin products.
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) posted a Facebook video showing him walking into a Walmart and buying a vial of the cheaper, older form of insulin for $24.88.
Democrats and diabetes advocates criticized his advice as dangerous, warning that the two types of insulin can’t be used the same way.
“I sit on the Health and Human Services Committee at the Minnesota Capitol, and I hear testimony about people rationing their insulin. That shouldn’t need to happen when there are affordable options out there," Munson said in the video.
Munson told KEYC News 12 he wanted to argue that there’s emergency insulin available without a prescription if people know how to use it.
“My intent was to share information so that hopefully diabetics would have a conversation with their doctor around instructions on how to use the older insulin if they ever were faced with an emergency," he said.
This comes after a failed bill last legislative session that aimed to create an emergency 90-day supply of insulin for people who qualified.
Munson voted in favor but said he still looks to what he calls a private solution.
Clinical pharmacist at Mankato Clinic Nate Evers said there are a few different ways you can break down insulin.
“One of the ways you can do it is there’s Human Insulin, which are the older insulins. And then there’s Analog Insulins, which are the newer ones," he said.
You can further break down Human Insulins into short-acting insulins and intermediate-acting Insulins.
“For the Human Insulins, they’re not appropriate for every single patient. They are appropriate for some patients, but again not all. They do tend to cause a little more hypoglycemia in some patients, so people, like Type One diabetics, the Human Insulins, the older ones would not be appropriate for [them,]" Evers said.
Evers said Human Insulins might not be appropriate for a Type Two diabetic taking multiple daily injections of basal-bolus insulin.
He also said it wouldn’t be appropriate for those with a history of hypoglycemia.
Evers added that the increased risk of hypoglycemia is a problem for Type One diabetics.
Evers said people should check with their doctor before switching to a different type of insulin.
He also said that people who find themselves rationing their insulin should also talk to their doctor.
Munson said he is in favor of the re-importation of drugs from other countries as one solution to rising insulin costs.
“You know, people talk about how cheap insulin is around the world, but we can’t buy that here because the federal government is blocking the mass importation of drugs," he said.
Munson said the Health and Human Services Finance committee is meeting this Thursday to discuss emergency insulin programs.
