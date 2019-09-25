State of the Mankato YWCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The YWCA Mankato chapter hosted their State of the YWCA event Tuesday.
The event allows the group the chance to review their programming, which aims to end racism, empower women and promote peace.
It also introduced the chapter's newest executive director, Natasha Lopez Rodriguez.
Rodriguez comes to the YWCA Mankato from the YWCA of Greater Phoenix.
“We’re reorganizing and we have some new staff possibly coming in toward the end of the year," Rodriguez said. "As well as kind of reviewing our offerings and our programming, so we’re excited to launch most of our offerings already and see if we can expand onto new programming and still meeting the mission of the YWCA and the community.”
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.