State suggests Minnesotans apply for REAL IDs now

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We're about a year away from the deadline for the Department of Homeland Security's REAL ID enforcement.
Beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 or older will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID, passport or passport card in order to fly within the United States.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division wants to make sure everyone in the state has an updated ID by that deadline.
“Congress passed the REAL ID act in 2005, enacting recommendations from the 9/11 commission," TSA Federal Security Director Cliff Van Leuven said. "The act enabled minimum security standards for state-issued drivers licenses and identification cards. The act further prohibited federal agencies including the TSA from accepting state-issued drivers licenses or ID cards that do not meet those federal standards.”
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID now, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card, which depends on how early you renew.
More information on the requirements and how to apply can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.