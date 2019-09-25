Student at MSU-Mankato dies following medically-related incident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A student at Minnesota State University - Mankato dies following a medically-related incident.
According to an email sent to all staff and students at MSU, campus security responded to the incident at Crawford Residence Community.
The student was apparently unresponsive and Mankato first responders performed C-P-R on the student, but efforts were unsuccessful.
The suspected cause of death and identity of the student have not yet been released.
