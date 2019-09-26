Active Aging Programs set to begin class for caregivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota's Active Aging Program is hosting free classes this fall for local caregivers.
Two trained facilitators will discuss how to deal with difficult emotions, turning negative self–talk to positive, and other issues caregivers face.
The six week workshop meets once a week for two hours.
“Research shows that caregivers have a much higher rate of depression and anxiety, which also leaves them vulnerable to other health problems too. So, they can’t afford to get sick, because they are caregivers," Active Aging Program administrator Mary Cassem said.
They've hosted these classes for several years now, and Cassem says there are real benefits to caregivers learning with each other.
“I can usually tell by the end of the second week that things have clicked and [attendees] are like ‘Wow, oh my gosh, I’m not the only one that feels like this’,” Cassem said.
Classes in St. Peter begin October 9th and in Mankato on November 5th.
To register call (507) 387-5586 ext. 3 or email Mary Cassem at mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.