Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota to host epilepsy workshop in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota is hosting a workshop called “Living Well with Epilepsy” Sunday.
It will feature an epilepsy specialist at the Minnesota Epilepsy Group and will allow attendees the chance to ask questions.
The workshop highlights the effects of epilepsy and strategies to improve including and beyond seizure control.
“So this is very important to someone who has a personal connection, whether it’s themselves or someone they love, but it’s also important information for someone just living out in the general public to understand what it is and how they could potentially help somebody," said Emily Gomez, the regional coordinator for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
The workshop is from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Mankato Civic Center on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Those interested should register by contacting Gomez by email at: emilygomez@efmn.org.
