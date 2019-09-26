Feeding Our Communities Partners win $10,000 for food donations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Feeding Our Communities Partners has been serving food-insecure elementary students in our area since 2010.
Now thanks to a prize awarded by Eide Bailly, an additional $10,000 worth of food will be going straight to students K-8 in 28 area schools.
The organization says they work hard to serve every elementary and middle school student who needs meals on weekends and over holiday breaks.
And they do it in a discrete way.
Packaged meals are delivered to each class, and when the students are out of the classroom, teachers put the packages in the students' backpacks.
“This year we’re projected to serve 1,200 students within the five school districts that we do serve. So we serve the Mankato community, and then four surrounding communities as well," said Sheri Sander-Silva, the executive director at Feeding Our Communities Partners.
Feeding Our Community Partners won the award for their creation of a low-effort, high-impact fundraiser.
And this is where you can help the cause.
Find one of these card scanners around town or at their office in North Mankato.
One swipe donates $4, which funds a whole weekend of meals for a local student in need.
Visit Feeding Our Communities Partners website for more information.
