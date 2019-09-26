Grant brings new addition to Heritage Park in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Heritage Park in Mapleton is adding new park features thanks to a grant of around $30,000 from GameTime for new park equipment.
The new equipment will be coming in three segments with two of them to be placed near the park's splash pad and the larger section will be placed near the existing park equipment.
Mapleton also received grants earlier to add a bike repair stations to Heritage Park and place bike racks around town.
New park additions are made possible through the city and community involvement.
“We’re not sure that they’ll be in by the fall here, but we’re expecting that they’ll be in here by the spring. We’re really excited about it, it’ll be a community build, so we’ll have a lot of volunteers from the community who will actually be putting it together with engineers from the park equipment company,” said Mapleton mayor, John Hollerich.
Another addition to the park is a new spring toy by the existing park equipment that was donated by the Mapleton Area Chamber of Commerce.
