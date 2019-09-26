Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rally for affordable health care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rallied outside Representative Jim Hagedorn’s office at Jackson Street Park Thursday.
They’ve been meeting there every week to rally for issues like health care and climate change.
Community members shared their stories about their struggle to afford health care Thursday.
Organizer Yurie Hong said the group doesn't endorse a specific policy like medicare for all, but hopes their local representatives like Hagedorn listen to constituents about their needs when it comes to health care.
Hong says the group began by meeting with Hagedorn in his office every week. When the congressman said he no longer had time for the weekly meetings, they began a weekly rally outside his office.
When KEYC asked Hagedorn’s press office for a response, they sent this statement:
