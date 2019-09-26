Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rally for affordable health care

Democrats are doubling down on socialized medicine – a policy that would undermine the quality of personalized medicine, increase wait time – as many have experienced in Canada, increase pre-authorization for prescriptions which delays timely treatment, under-reimburse our doctors and hospitals, downgrade the overall quality of medicine, cancel the employer-based and private insurance policies of 180 million Americans, and devastate southern Minnesota’s economy, particularly in the Rochester area. I support the world’s highest quality medical care, which institutions like the Mayo Clinic provide, and champion free-market solutions of competition and cost-transparency that ensure timely and quality medical care, drive down the costs of health care delivery, and protect those with pre-existing and expensive medical conditions.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn