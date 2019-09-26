Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rally for affordable health care

Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rally for affordable health care
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rallied outside Representative Jim Hagedorn’s office at Jackson Street Park Thursday. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Lauren Andrego | September 26, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 5:43 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato rallied outside Representative Jim Hagedorn’s office at Jackson Street Park Thursday.

They’ve been meeting there every week to rally for issues like health care and climate change.

Community members shared their stories about their struggle to afford health care Thursday.

Organizer Yurie Hong said the group doesn't endorse a specific policy like medicare for all, but hopes their local representatives like Hagedorn listen to constituents about their needs when it comes to health care.

Hong says the group began by meeting with Hagedorn in his office every week. When the congressman said he no longer had time for the weekly meetings, they began a weekly rally outside his office.

When KEYC asked Hagedorn’s press office for a response, they sent this statement:

Democrats are doubling down on socialized medicine – a policy that would undermine the quality of personalized medicine, increase wait time – as many have experienced in Canada, increase pre-authorization for prescriptions which delays timely treatment, under-reimburse our doctors and hospitals, downgrade the overall quality of medicine, cancel the employer-based and private insurance policies of 180 million Americans, and devastate southern Minnesota’s economy, particularly in the Rochester area. I support the world’s highest quality medical care, which institutions like the Mayo Clinic provide, and champion free-market solutions of competition and cost-transparency that ensure timely and quality medical care, drive down the costs of health care delivery, and protect those with pre-existing and expensive medical conditions.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.