Kiwanis Camp Patterson caretakers retire from the role after 39 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 1981, Al and Joanne Starke signed up for a seasonal position to work as caretakers at Kiwanis Camp Patterson.
By the end of that summer, camp organizers asked them to sign on for a year–long role.
But they never imagined they’d continue on for 39 years.
“We had a two year–old toddler, Nathan. Our daughter, Rebecca learned to walk here. And then our youngest son, Daniel was brought home from the hospital here. So this is home for our children," Joanne said.
The Starke's primary responsibilities as caretakers were to perform minor maintenance on the camp's 17 buildings, mow the lawn, help with mechanical work and take care of the beach and watercraft.
The family lived in the caretaker's house, which was moved there specifically for them.
The camp’s beauty and people kept them coming back.
“And many times, it’s, the directors are the same, and many of the councilors are the same. The people and the youth that camp here are what make it for me," said Al.
Shannon Sinning, the chair of the committee that runs Camp Patterson, attended a YMCA camp there when he was in fifth grade.
He said the Starkes have an impact on those who go to the camp.
“It’s just going to be sad and happy at the same time to see them go, because a lot of people on Lake Washington know that camp as the Starkes'. They think, you know, it’s the Starkes’ camp. They’ve been there forever. So this is a big deal that it’s changing over," he said.
The camp is hosting a retirement party Sunday, where they will announce who is taking over for the Starkes.
The party will be from noon to three.
So how do they feel about retirement?
“Not sure yet," Al said.
Joanne chimed in.
“It’s bittersweet as we’ve just absolutely adored living here. I for one have enjoyed the physical work, but I’m sure we’ll fall into retirement very, very easily. We’ll be able to spend more time with our grand kids," she said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.