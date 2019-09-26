Le Sueur residents asked to report graffiti

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - City officials say vandals have sprayed graffiti, causing significant damage to public bathrooms, city parks and utilities.
City staff is working to remove it. Police Chief Bruce Kelly wants to remind those responsible, not only is it an eyesore, it’s also criminal damage to property.
“We’ve had seasonal staff that spent all summer painting our shelters and making things really nice and we like it that way but unfortunately if you open the bathroom and it’s full of graffiti, you kind of defeat the purpose there and so unfortunately we have to lock the bathrooms," Chief Kelly said.
Chief Kelly added the best resource is the community watching out. Anyone that sees any suspicious behavior is also asked to contact the Le Sueur Police Department immediately.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.