Local restaurants to help raise money for cancer in third annual Stick a Fork in Cancer event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual Stick a Fork in Cancer fundraiser for area cancer patients will take place on Oct. 10th.
Twenty–seven restaurants will donate part of their proceeds to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, Live Strong at the YMCA and the American Cancer Society.
The Cancer Fund also needs $200,000 to meet their million–dollar goal for their Box Love Campaign, which provides care packages for patients.
Money they get from the Stick a Fork in Cancer event will go to the campaign.
“Everything from breakfast goodies, bagels, doughnuts and breakfast foods all the way to fine dining. So, we really urge the community members to go out, participate and help support this event," said the fund’s director, Tami Paulsen.
