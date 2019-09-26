Mankato native appears on “Let’s Make a Deal”

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (KEYC) - A Mankato area native had a big day making deals.
Becky Poole, a Mankato native now living in the Los Angeles area, was on Thursday’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal” with Wayne Brady.
Becky won the show's big deal, which included a new car.
The costume she wore to the show was a farmer cowgirl.
Becky is a theater teacher, working with underage and incarcerated youth. Wayne even got her to sing.
Even Becky’s own brother, our creative services director Jeff Poole, didn’t know she was going to be on today’s show as Becky had to keep it quiet.
