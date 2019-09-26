Many positives stem from owning pets as a senior citizen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As we all get older, it's quite easy to fall into a state of loneliness or even depression.
Seniors who are pet owners, however, cite many benefits to having a furry friend in the latter years of life.
“When I’m sad, I talk to her. When I cry, she doesn’t tell anybody. I have pity parties, she doesn’t tell a soul. She just makes me smile,” pet owner Lida Rozowski said.
This is Lida and her dog Trisha.
These two are the lobby greeting crew at Primrose Retirement Community in Mankato.
Every time a resident walks in, they will be greeted with a couple smiles.
“In assisted living/senior living communities, when there are pets brought in for activities, the seniors smile, they glow and go ‘come here and sit on my lap’. They just get so happy. It’s amazing how a pet or an animal can bring so much joy to their lives,” said Kim Hanson, from Home Instead Senior Care.
Part of a new program called Pets and Seniors, Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with area assisted living facilities in bringing more pets to their facilities.
According to a survey by the company, the most frequently cited benefits of pet ownership are company (82%), comfort (77%) and unconditional love (76%).
Primrose has even noticed these numbers come to life as the number of their residents with pets has risen.
“We have four dogs at Primrose and we’ve seen a remarkable ability for the resident to thrive,” said Lora Brady, from Primerose Retirement Community.
This can be as simple as the pet giving the owner someone to snuggle with at night or as much as helping them with their day to day lives.
“One of the people that has the dog here has had her dog a long time and she has memory issues," added Brady. "If that dog wasn’t there for her, I think that there would be a significant change in her life and her lifestyle.”
The joy Trisha brings Lida speaks for itself.
“She’s just the best little dog," Rozowski added. "Best little puppy girl, aren’t you?”
Of the seniors who own pets, 62% have a dog, 55% have a cat, 9% own a bird or fish while 2% have a small mammal such as a gerbil.
