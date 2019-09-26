Minnesota moves to get more electric vehicles on roads

Walz and Laura Bishop, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said the department next month will start an 18-month rulemaking process to require manufacturers to offer more hybrid and fully electric vehicles in the state, with a goal of adopting the final rule in December 2020. Walz said Minnesotans now have a choice of about 19 hybrid or electric vehicles, compared with about 43 in 13 other states that have adopted similar low- and zero emission vehicle standards.