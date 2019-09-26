MnDOT asks motorists, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during harvest season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking motorists and to be cautious and aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants this fall.
“Harvest season is ramping up across Minnesota and farmers need the highways to access their fields and deliver crops to market,” said State Traffic Engineer Brian Sorenson. “Motorists need to be prepared to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roadways, now through November."
MnDOT also reminds motorists that farm equipment is large and heavy, making it difficult for operators to accelerate, slow down or stop.
The equipment also makes wide turns and can sometimes cross over the center line, in addition to creating large blind spots, which makes it difficult for opperators to see approaching vehicles.
There were seven fatalities and 385 crashes involving at least one farm vehicle in Minnesota between 2016 and 2018, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s crash data. Of the seven fatalities, one was a farm vehicle rider. Of the 154 injuries, 50 were farm vehicle riders.
MnDOt recommends that motorists should:
- Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you.
- Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.
- Wait for a safe place to pass.
MnDOT recommends that farm equipment operators should:
- Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.
- Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph (48.28 km/h).
- Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.
- Properly secure your load.
