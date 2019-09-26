New Ulm Business & Retail Association hosts New Ulm Area Wedding Show Sunday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Business & Retail Association (NUBRA) has announced that it will host the New Ulm Area Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the New Ulm Civic Center.
A fashion show will begin at 12:45 p.m. showing the latest trends in formal wear. A $2,000 grand prize will be given away following the conclusion of the fashion show.
The first 100 bridges to register at the show will receive a “swag bag full of goodies, coupons and much more."
The Green Mill of New Ulm will have food and beverages available for purchase at the event.
The New Ulm Area Wedding Show is hosted by NUBRA for the fifth time.
More information about the event can be found on New Ulm Area Wedding Show’s website or by sending an e-mail to chamber@newulm.com and by phone at (507) 233-4300.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.