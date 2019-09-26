Partners for Affordable Housing to host open house for new St. Peter location

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Affordable Housing from Mankato was recently gifted the St. Peter Motel on Union Street.
Now a couple of months later, the area nonprofit is ready to show the town of St. Peter what the new digs are all about as they are hosting a couple of open houses Friday.
The first open house is in the morning from 10-2 and is mostly to show community leaders and partner agencies what the new units look like.
The second is from 3-6 p.m. and that is open to the community.
“It allows us to be able to house at least seven more households per night which is great because we can’t meet the need currently," said Executive Director Jen Theneman. "It’s just a wonderful thing. We’ve gotten a great response from the people of St. Peter who are really pleased to be able to provide this option. They know that some of their friends and neighbors are struggling with housing and securities so to be able to provide it is a really nice thing.”
The ribbon-cutting for the new temporary housing will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 3:30 p.m.
