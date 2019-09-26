Prep Athlete: St. Clair/Loyola’s Ben Ellingworth

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Clair/Loyola football team will face off with Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Friday.
The Spartans are looking for their 3rd win of the season with Ben Ellingworth calling the plays.
The senior quarterback has proven to be versatile on the field and is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
The three-year starter has gotten to be familiar in his position, this is evident in his playmaking abilities.
“My first year starting I think I was more kind of tentative and not as much of a risk-taker and now I’ve kind of become a better leader and I’ve taken more risks and I’ve gotten more comfortable at the position as time has gone on,” Ben Ellingworth, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“He knows what the offense is all about, he knows where guys are supposed to be and he knows what to look for in the defense and more times than not he’ll find that weakness and exploit it,” Dustin Bosshart, St. Clair/Loyola head coach, said.
Ellingworth has proven to be a dual–threat on the field.
“When you get a kid that can run and throw, you can roll them out and the defense isn’t sure, is he running, is he throwing, that just opens up a lot more opportunities for other guys on the team, it’s a blessing as a coach,” Bosshart said.
With his experience and poise on the field, the senior has proven to be a leader that others can respect.
“He leads by example, he does all the right things, he works hard, the guys just kind of look to him for guidance for leadership, just by him being present, it makes everybody else better,” Bosshart said.
“You know what I do a lot of the seniors do as well, all the seniors, we all hold the team accountable and whether it’s in a game, we’re in a tight situation, we’re always encouraging and we’re always making sure everybody’s on the right page and just making sure everybody’s ready to go for when the play happens and when the game happens,” Ellingworth said.
The young athlete’s mindset going into a game shows his dedication to the sport.
“Whatever it takes to get the win, whatever I’m asked of, whatever the team’s asked of, we want to do it to end up on top at the end of the day,” Ellingworth said.
His versatility in the quarterback position, as well as his leadership, is why Ben Ellingworth is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
