St. Clair introduces flood prevention relief following damage

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - As we’ve reported, St. Clair has recently dealt with several floods, and this month marks two of their anniversaries.
Now the city is installing mitigation systems to prevent future floods.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has funded two flood prevention projects, totaling $400,000.
The city began one of those projects after the 2010 flood, which constructed a berm around the town's waste water treatment plant.
In addition, a concrete flood wall has been built around the lift station to prevent flooding on the east side of the town.
“I think it’s a relief throughout the community. The flood situation is such an intense and hard time for our community that these are just vital projects to get completed and just a weight off our shoulders,” St. Clair city clerk Catherine Seys said.
Floods have forced the city to close roads and even schools in past years.
So the city hopes the new systems will limit future flood damage.
