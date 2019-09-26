Support group lends help to those caring for loved ones with dementia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Caring for loved ones with dementia is challenging, but a local support group hopes to help caregivers and answer their questions.
The Caregiver Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Crossview Covenant Church in North Mankato.
Up to 15 caregivers have shown up for the support group and listen to speakers. The group members also share their stories to learn from each other.
“You know now that, my loved one has changed, I don’t know exactly how to be with them, and so ideas are thrown around within the group and that’s where you find that common bond and the ability to move forward and go back to your loved one with information that you garnered from the support group,” said Ann Cesafsky, case manager with Freedom Home Care.
Put on by Freedom Home Care, the next support group meeting is October 3 and it will feature a lawyer that will speak on how to plan for the future after a dementia diagnosis including future care, finances and legal matters.
“I’ll also be talking about estate planning, so just wills and trusts, guardianships, conservatorships if we need them, getting real estate in order, getting any other property and assets named in the ownership you want it to be in,” said lawyer Lisa Chesley of Chesley Law Firm.
Another part of the discussion will be paying for long-term health care.
Support group facilitators say that taking care of legal and financial matters can bring peace of mind to the caregiver and those they are caring for.
