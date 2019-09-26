Sweet Financial having Chris Gardner speak in Fairmont

Chris Gardner’s life was the inspiration for The Pursuit of Happiness (2006) starring Will Smith

By Benjamin Broze | September 26, 2019 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 8:09 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bryan Sweet from Sweet Financial joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their upcoming event featuring Chris Gardner, the real life inspiration for The Pursuit of Happiness (2006). The event takes place Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 6:30pm at Fairmont High School Auditorium

To learn more you can call Sweet Financial at 1-800-658-2507, you can email marsha@sweetfinancial.com, or visit http://www.sweetfinancial.com/blog/news/chris-gardner/

