Teens help break down the myths and truths of vaping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Project for Teens and St. Peter School Resource Officer Tom Winsell joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the myths and truths of vaping. Vaping devices can take many forms and students have gotten in trouble for having them in the classroom.
Myths about vaping include the idea that it is perfectly safe and students can’t get in trouble for it. The truth is that it can be harmful to one’s health and in many states a teen who is caught vaping must appear in front of a judge with their parents.
Recently Rhode Island has banned flavored vaping products, joining two other states on the east coast. Vaping has become a major health issue nationwide, with hundreds of people stricken and at least nine deaths.
