VINE Faith in Action hosting Charles Lindbergh presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a presentation commemorating the non-stop trans-Atlantic flight by Charles Lindbergh from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Local historian Arn Kind will bring Lindbergh to life in his one-man presentation called “Lucky Lindy.”
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to register visit VINE’s website or call (507) 387-1666.
The registration deadline is Oct. 1.
The presentation is possible through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. It is presented in partnership with the Blue Earth County Library.
