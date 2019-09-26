VINE Faith in Action hosting Charles Lindbergh presentation

Aviator Charles A. Lindbergh stands in front of his plane "The Spirit of St. Louis" in New York in before his historic solo flight to Paris, May 20, 1927. (AP Photo) (Source: Anonymous)
By Jake Rinehart | September 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:44 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a presentation commemorating the non-stop trans-Atlantic flight by Charles Lindbergh from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Local historian Arn Kind will bring Lindbergh to life in his one-man presentation called “Lucky Lindy.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register visit VINE’s website or call (507) 387-1666.

The registration deadline is Oct. 1.

The presentation is possible through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. It is presented in partnership with the Blue Earth County Library.

