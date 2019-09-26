VINE Faith in Action offering 'Zumba FUNdamentals’ workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is offering a free Zumba demonstration workshop for anyone interested in learning more about the popular exercise.
The event will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9-11 a.m. at the Vine Adult Community Center.
Attendees will explore the basic steps to the four dance styles used in Zumba classes and experience Aqua Zumba, a Zumba class in the warm-water exercise pool.
These classes will be also modified for attendees with mobility limitations.
This event is free and open to the public.
Learn more or register for Zumba FUNdamentals online at vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 387-1666.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 3, and space is limited.
