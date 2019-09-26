Waseca High School upgraded

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students and community members in Waseca can get a first-look at the recently upgraded high school this Friday.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony will open the doors to the renovated building right before the Bluejays' homecoming game at 7 p.m.
The ribbon cutting will kickoff at 4:30 until 6:30 Friday evening.
Waseca Public Schools says light refreshments will be provided and tours will be given of the new upgrades.
For more details, visit the Waseca Public School’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.