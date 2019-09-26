MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 48-year-old Waseca man faces criminal sexual conduct charges, accused of raping a juvenile male.
The teen, who is between 13 and 16 years old, reported the incident to his school. According to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County, Ronald Huelsnitz met the teen on a social media app.
Court documents say the two agreed to meet at the boy's home in Mankato when his parent's weren't home.
The victim claims he told Huelsnitz that he did not want to have sexual contact, but Huelsnitz continued to remove his clothes.
During initial questioning, Huelsnitz allegedly told police he believed the victim was 18 and believed it was consensual.
During a second interview with police, Huelsnitz said it was possible the victim said no and he didn't hear it. He also alleges the victim could have pushed him away and he didn't get the hint.
He is charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.
