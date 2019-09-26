Waseca student body pays it forward

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — It was more than just an assembly at Waseca Public Schools Wednesday as students payed it forward in the form of a penny war.
A penny war is a great way to raise money for a cause in a hurry.
In this case, the Waseca student body wanted to help out a fellow student who was in the hospital all summer due to surgery complications.
“On Facebook, her mom had been posting updates every other day or so," said Avery Matsen, a ninth-grader at Waseca High School. "I saw that and thought what better way to help?”
When all was said and done, the school raised over $2,100 for the family.
