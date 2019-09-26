Work scheduled for Highway 19 bridge over railroad east of Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising motorists to expect intermittent delays and drive with caution on Highway 19, east of Henderson, as crews work on the west-end of the Highway 19 bridge over the Union Pacific railroad.
Work is expected to begin as early as Monday, Sept. 30.
MnDOT is stressing the importance of using caution during the work as traffic will be rounding a curve just prior to arriving at the construction zone. They also are stressing the importance of watching for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The work will consist of adding additional material and rip rap to the abutment and the embankment. The project also includes modifications to existing drainage.
The improvements to the bridge and the remaining work should be completed in approximately one month, weather permitting.
