Community members gather for pedestrian safety rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the community gathered at Riverfront Dr. in front of the civic center crosswalk, rallying for pedestrian safety.
Their goal is to raise awareness of pedestrian safety especially those with mobility challenges and wheelchairs whom are at greater risk.
For some Mankato residents rallying, the cause is personal. Like Dennis Burt who almost lost his arm when he was struck by a vehicle.
“A car zoomed right in and hit me. I got hit pretty good, Burt said. “I got thrown into a windshield with my right arm.”
For Rain Cox a pedestrian vehicle accident resulted in the loss of her husband.
“12 years ago I was waiting for my husband to come home from a meeting. I heard the crash I heard the sirens, my husband never came home," she said.
The event was sponsored by the non–profit organization SMILES that is committed to assisting individuals with disabilities
