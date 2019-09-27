Crusaders honor the life of a teammate in tribute soccer game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola-St. Clair-Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial-Madelia Crusaders held a tribute soccer game Thursday night to honor the life of a teammate.
Johnny David Godoy Ramos died last week.
His soccer team is now raising money to help his family.
“We would always play soccer together, and we’ve just always been close since we were kids," said Armando Zamora, a longtime friend of Ramos.
Zamora knew he wanted to do something to honor him.
“I was the first one to say we need to do a game for him,” he said.
The team played against St. Peter as a tribute game for Ramos.
“Tonight’s game is special because Johnny had the team really pumped up [the last time] we played St. Peter,” Head Coach Carlos Garcia said.
Before the game, the team honored him with blue balloons.
But the team still has a bigger goal.
Ramos' parents live in Honduras and wish for his body to be flown home to be buried there.
The team is raising money through a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal.
Zamora said he hopes Ramos is remembered as someone who always had a smile on his face.
“If he would see somebody down, he would always make them smile. And also on the soccer field, he would always never stop," Zamora said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.