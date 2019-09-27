Delays expected on Highway 19 east of Henderson starting Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers who commute on Highway 19 east of Henderson should expect some delays starting Monday.
MnDOT stresses the importance of using caution during bridge work as traffic will be rounding a curve right before the construction zone.
They also emphasize the importance of watching for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The work will consist of adding additional material and rip rap to the abutment and embankment. The project also includes modifications to existing drainage.
The improvements to the bridge and the remaining work should be completed in about a month, weather permitting
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.