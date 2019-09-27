Effect of social media on teens shows the more they use, the worse it is for their mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - These days it seems almost impossible to escape social media and it’s beginning to take a toll on young people.
The more a teen spends on social media, the worse it is for their mental health.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University studied nearly 6,600 teens. Overall, social media use was associated with a greater risk of becoming socially withdrawn, anxiety and depression the following year.
The risk was greater for those who spent more time online.
Nearly a third reported spending between a half hour and three hours on social media, while 12 percent reported up to six hours of use.
“Trying not to miss out on anything, are waking up in the middle of the night and checking their phones, they’re texting and IM’ing and all the things late at night so they’re not getting sleep and that leads to also depression and anxiety," Loyola Catholic School counselor Ann Klasen said.
A 2017 study from the Association for Psychological Science shows that depressive symptoms in 8th to 12th graders increased by 33 percent between 2010 and 2015.
Suicide rates also went up for girls by 65 percent - right around the time smartphones were introduced.
“Cyber bullying can take place anywhere and at anytime and at any age it’s the fact that they think they’re anonymous and they actually are not and that’s what the problem is. The kids of course don’t want to miss out so they’re already involved by just watching and listening to what’s being said and then rumors and gossip get started," Klased added.
The best and easiest solution? Cut it down.
“I would love parents to have a plan with their student for how much time they spend online, where the computers placed in the home, take their phones away at curfew time put them in their bedrooms and then give them back to them in the morning," Klasen said.
