Local Girl Scouts troop makes 100 tie-dye blankets for Andreas Cancer Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After finding out how a tie-dye blanket made their fellow troop member feel better during cancer treatment, a local Girl Scouts troop made 100 of the blankets for Andreas Cancer Center in Mankato.
The girls earned their Girl Scouts Bronze Award, the third highest award at the junior level, for the project.
The girls spent more than 25 hours making the blankets to honor Audrey Wood, who ultimately lost her battle with cancer.
Now, theses blankets will be delivered to patients currently undergoing treatment.
“We just feel really honored that they chose this project, just with having their friend who was going through treatment. It just meant a lot to all of them I think to make these blankets knowing that it helped her," Audrey’s mother, Shanna Wood, said.
Audrey Wood also received a Bronze Award in her honor.
